Skip to main content
Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: How to Get Your Free Taco from Taco Bell

Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: How to Get Your Free Taco from Taco Bell

Kyle Schwarber stole second base in game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, winning tacos for all of America. Here is what you will need to know in order to claim your free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, as part of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' campaign.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kyle Schwarber stole second base in game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, winning tacos for all of America. Here is what you will need to know in order to claim your free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, as part of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' campaign.

Thanks to Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber stealing second base in game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, America has won free tacos from Taco Bell.

As part of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion, fans can now receive a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, but only for a limited time. It isn't as simple as just showing up to Taco Bell and requesting a free taco. No, here is what you will need to do in order to claim your free taco:

1) Download the official Taco Bell app — That's right, Taco Bell has an app. Simply download it to your smartphone.

2) Join Taco Bell Rewards — Join Taco Bell's free rewards program. Sign up and create an account to activate your free Doritos Locos Taco.

3) Claim Your free Doritos Locos Taco — Hurry! The reward will expire after ten days.

For the past five years, the team whose player clinched free tacos for all America won the World Series. The last time a player stole a taco and did not win the World Series was also in the last Fall Classic that Schwarber played in.

In 2016, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor clinched free tacos for all America, but his club would come up short, falling to Schwarber's Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Last year, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies won free tacos for all America. Here are the players that have won free tacos in years past:

  • 2022: Kyle Schwarber, Phillies (TBD)
  • 2021: Ozzie Albies, Braves (Won World Series)
  • 2020: Mookie Betts, Dodgers (Won World Series)
  • 2019: Trea Turner, Nationals (Won World Series)
  • 2018: Mookie Betts, Red Sox (Won World Series)
  • 2017: Cameron Maybin, Astros (Won World Series)
  • 2016: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland (Lost World Series)
  • 2015: Lorenzo Cain, Royals (Won World Series)
  • 2012: Angel Pagan, Giants (Won World Series)
  • 2008: Jason Bartlett, Rays (Lost World Series)
  • 2007: Jacoby Ellsbury, Red Sox (Won World Series)

USATSI_15096915_168388303_lowres
News

Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: How to Get Your Free Taco from Taco Bell

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284593_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyle Schwarber Steals Second, Wins America Free Tacos from Taco Bell

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19314992_168388303_lowres
News

Justin Verlander's World Series Struggles Continue, Blows 5-Run Game 1 Lead

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19314569_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyle Tucker Blasts Home Runs Off Aaron Nola in Back-to-Back Innings

By Jack Vita
USATSI_7288839_168388303_lowres
News

World Series: Astros' Alex Bregman and Phillies' Aaron Nola Were Roommates at LSU

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15489508_168388303_lowres
News

Who is Matt Arnold, New Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19181552_168388303_lowres
News

Nick Maton Added to Phillies Roster for World Series vs. Brother Phil's Astros

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19312955_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Set World Series Game 1 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_12466160
News

Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change

By Gary Phillips