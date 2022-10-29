Steal a Base, Steal a Taco: How to Get Your Free Taco from Taco Bell

Thanks to Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber stealing second base in game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, America has won free tacos from Taco Bell.

As part of Taco Bell's 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion, fans can now receive a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, but only for a limited time. It isn't as simple as just showing up to Taco Bell and requesting a free taco. No, here is what you will need to do in order to claim your free taco:

1) Download the official Taco Bell app — That's right, Taco Bell has an app. Simply download it to your smartphone.

2) Join Taco Bell Rewards — Join Taco Bell's free rewards program. Sign up and create an account to activate your free Doritos Locos Taco.

3) Claim Your free Doritos Locos Taco — Hurry! The reward will expire after ten days.

For the past five years, the team whose player clinched free tacos for all America won the World Series. The last time a player stole a taco and did not win the World Series was also in the last Fall Classic that Schwarber played in.

In 2016, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor clinched free tacos for all America, but his club would come up short, falling to Schwarber's Chicago Cubs in seven games.

Last year, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies won free tacos for all America. Here are the players that have won free tacos in years past: