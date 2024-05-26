'Sunday Sox' Continue Incredible Undefeated Run as Boston Defeats Milwaukee Brewers
Boston Red Sox fans must be praying extra hard this season, because their team has been red hot on Sundays.
The Red Sox, after dropping games on Friday and Saturday, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in the series finale. Right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck tossed 6.0 innings of one-run ball before handing things off to the bullpen, which strung together a few more spotless frames.
With the win, Boston improved to a perfect 9-0 on Sundays in 2024. The streak dates back to March 31, and has now officially gone through the end of May.
What makes the Red Sox's Sunday success even more impressive is that they are only 27-26 overall on the season. They are 2-7 on Fridays and 4-5 on Saturdays.
Here is a list of all the Red Sox's results on Sundays in the 2024 regular season:
March 31: Red Sox def. Seattle Mariners, 5-1
April 7: Red Sox def. Los Angeles Angels, 12-2
April 14: Red Sox def. Los Angeles Angels, 5-4
April 21: Red Sox def. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1
April 28: Red Sox def. Chicago Cubs, 5-4
May 5: Red Sox def. Minnesota Twins, 9-2
May 12: Red Sox def. Washington Nationals, 3-2
May 19: Red Sox def. St. Louis Cardinals, 11-3
May 26: Red Sox def. Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1
Next Sunday, the Red Sox will host the Detroit Tigers. The Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres make up the rest of Boston's Sunday slate through the rest of June.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.
Check out more Boston Red Sox coverage at Sports Illustrated and FanNation's Inside the Red Sox.