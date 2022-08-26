Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

Tampa Bay Rays, Tyler Glasnow Agree to Contract Extension Through 2024

Injured Tampa Bay Rays' starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow agreed to a contract extension with the club Friday afternoon, delaying his free agency by a year. Glasnow is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery after partially tearing the UCL and flexor strain in his throwing elbow, and could return to the Rays in time for the postseason.
The Tampa Bay Rays and star pitcher Tyler Glasnow agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2024, Friday afternoon, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glasnow's contract was up upon the conclusion of the 2023 season, allowing him to test the open market. He instead, signed an extension that will delay his free agency by a year.

Glasnow will still receive the $5.35 million he was slated to earn in 2023, in his final year of arbitration eligibility, then he'll see a significant raise in 2024.

The contract extension will include a $25 million salary for the 2024 season, a franchise-record for a single season. Prior to Glasnow's extension, the highest the Rays had ever paid a player in a single season was the $15 million Charlie Morton received in 2019 and 2020.

Glasnow has yet to pitch in 2022 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He sustained a partial tear in his UCL and flexor strain in his throwing elbow last season, shortly after Major League Baseball cracked down on pitchers' usage of foreign substances on baseballs, otherwise known as 'sticky stuff.'

Glasnow was well on his way to a Cy Young-caliber season in the American League prior to his injury in 2021, logging a 2.66 ERA , 0.93 WHIP and 2.3 WAR through 14 starts and 88 innings pitched.

Even without Glasnow, the Rays finished the 2021 season with the best record in the American League, winning 100 games.

This season, 25-year-old Shane McClanahan has filled the void of staff ace, that Glasnow's injury left behind. His 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 166 ERA+ through 24 starts has him in contention for the AL Cy Young Award.

Glasnow is in what is expected to be the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John and could see the field before the end of the season. His presence would certainly give the Rays a boost entering the postseason.

A young, controllable rotation featuring Glasnow, 29, Drew Rasmussen, 26, Jeffrey Springs, 29, and McClanahan could prove be the best in baseball over the next three years.

