Terry Francona Will Return as Cleveland Guardians Manager in 2023

After giving some thought to retirement, 63-year-old Terry Francona will return to manage the Cleveland Guardians for his 11th season in 2023.

According to Guardians beat reporter Mandy Bell, Francona has pondered retirement, but the Guardians 2022 season energized him to keep going.

"I want to see that group grow," Francona said. "I want to be part of that."

The Guardians surprised the baseball world in 2022, winning 92 games and the American League Central division title. It was their fourth division title in seven years.

The Guardians' season ended earlier this week, falling 5-2 in game five of the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees.

With baseball's youngest roster and the third-lowest payroll in the sport, the Guardians greatly impressed in 2022 under Francona's leadership. Francona is a favorite to win the American League Manager of the Year Award.

Over their final 30 games of the regular season, the Guardians went 24-6. They then swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series in Cleveland.

With a young, talented roster in a relatively weaker division, the Guardians should be the favorite to repeat as AL Central champions in 2023.

Francona was named the manager of the Cleveland Indians Oct. 6, 2012. He previously managed the Boston Red Sox for eight years from 2004 through 2011, where he won two World Series titles. The Red Sox declined to pick up Francona's contract after failing to make the playoffs in 2011. After taking a year off, he returned to managing, joining Cleveland before the 2013 season.

Cleveland is 845-671 under Francona's leadership. They have won four division titles, made six playoff appearances, and won one American League pennant since Francona took over as the club's manager.