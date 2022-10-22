Skip to main content
Terry Francona Will Return as Cleveland Guardians Manager in 2023

Terry Francona Will Return as Cleveland Guardians Manager in 2023

After giving some thought to retirement, 63-year-old Terry Francona will return to manage the Cleveland Guardians for his 11th season in 2023. The Guardians are 845-671 under Francona's leadership. They have won four division titles, made six playoff appearances, and won one American League pennant since Francona took over as the club's manager before the 2013 season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After giving some thought to retirement, 63-year-old Terry Francona will return to manage the Cleveland Guardians for his 11th season in 2023. The Guardians are 845-671 under Francona's leadership. They have won four division titles, made six playoff appearances, and won one American League pennant since Francona took over as the club's manager before the 2013 season.

After giving some thought to retirement, 63-year-old Terry Francona will return to manage the Cleveland Guardians for his 11th season in 2023.

According to Guardians beat reporter Mandy Bell, Francona has pondered retirement, but the Guardians 2022 season energized him to keep going.

"I want to see that group grow," Francona said. "I want to be part of that."

The Guardians surprised the baseball world in 2022, winning 92 games and the American League Central division title. It was their fourth division title in seven years.

The Guardians' season ended earlier this week, falling 5-2 in game five of the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees.

With baseball's youngest roster and the third-lowest payroll in the sport, the Guardians greatly impressed in 2022 under Francona's leadership. Francona is a favorite to win the American League Manager of the Year Award.

Over their final 30 games of the regular season, the Guardians went 24-6. They then swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series in Cleveland.

With a young, talented roster in a relatively weaker division, the Guardians should be the favorite to repeat as AL Central champions in 2023.

Francona was named the manager of the Cleveland Indians Oct. 6, 2012. He previously managed the Boston Red Sox for eight years from 2004 through 2011, where he won two World Series titles. The Red Sox declined to pick up Francona's contract after failing to make the playoffs in 2011. After taking a year off, he returned to managing, joining Cleveland before the 2013 season.

Cleveland is 845-671 under Francona's leadership. They have won four division titles, made six playoff appearances, and won one American League pennant since Francona took over as the club's manager.

USATSI_19255491_168388303_lowres
News

Terry Francona Will Return as Cleveland Guardians Manager in 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19239581 (1)
News

Champagne Bottle Forces Astros To Adjust Rotation, While Yankees Will Turn To Taillon In Potential Game 5

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19261622_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19180081
News

Blue Jays Reach 3-Year Deal With Manager John Schneider

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_13440237
News

Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy As Manager

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19215892
News

Down 0-2, The Yankees Turn To Ace Gerrit Cole in Game 3

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19267332
News

Yankees Feel Open Roof, Wind Swayed Game 2 After Another Night of Whiffs

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18971795_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Finalists

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18052132_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 American League Gold Glove Award Finalists

By Jack Vita