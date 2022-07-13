Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager Homers in Five Straight Games

Corey Seager did something on Tuesday night that no other player in Major League Baseball has done this season: hit a home run in five consecutive games.

Actually, no player other than Seager hit a home run in four consecutive games this season, but he extended his streak to five games with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Seager became the first Rangers player since Joey Gallo during the 2021 season to homer in five straight games and is just two games away from tying the franchise record last set by Kevin Mensch during the 2006 season.

That ninth inning blast was also important for Texas as they looked to mount a comeback against the Oakland Athletics, who led 5-3 going into the ninth.

The Seager magic must have worked as Kole Calhoun tied the game up at 5-5 with a two-out RBI single.

As for the power hitting lefty, Seager is currently hitting .423/.484/1.115 in his last seven games with six homers, 11 RBI and seven runs scored.

The $300 million man, who came out of the gates struggling for Texas, has surpassed the 20 home run mark, currently sitting with 21 homers and 47 RBI on the year.

It's the first time since the 2017 season that Seager has posted a 20-homer season, and he's done it in 60 less games.

It's also worth noting that Seager's OPS has now risen to .787 on the year, still below his career OPS mark of .860, but he's steadily creeping back up to that point.