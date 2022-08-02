Skip to main content
TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal

The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astors have made a trade.
On Tuesday, the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves announced a trade. 

Braves: "The Atlanta Braves acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros in exchange for LHP Will Smith. Odorizzi will wear No. 12." 

Astros: "The Houston Astros have acquired LHP Will Smith from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for RHP Jake Odorizzi."

Odorizzi is 4-3 in 12 starts on the season, and he has a 3.75 ERA. 

As for Smith, he is 0-1 in 41 games, and he has a 4.38 ERA.  

Currently, the Astros are one of the best teams in the entire MLB.

They are in first place in the AL West with a 67-37 record in the 104 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Right now, they have a 12.0 games lead over the Seattle Mariners. 

Last season, they lost to the Braves in the World Series. 

They have been one of the top teams in all of baseball for several years, and in 2017 they won the World Series. 

As for the Braves, they are in second place in the NL East with a 62-41 record in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are currently 3.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place. 

In addition, they are also the first place Wild Card Team in the National League.

Last season, when they beat the Astros in the World Series, it was their first World Championship in 25-years. 

Both teams will more than likely be back in the postseason this year. 

