TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

On July 11, the Atlanta Braves announced that they have made a trade with the Kansas City Royals.

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."

The deal likely won't mean much for the immediate future, but the Braves are gaining draft capital, which is never a bad thing.

They have always done well at developing talent such as Freddie Freeman, Mike Soroka and others.

Last season, the club won it's first World Series Championship in 25-years by beating the Houston Astros.

Even more impressive, they did so without one of their top players in Ronald Acuna Jr., who had been injured.

Freeman left the team for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, but Acuna Jr. is back from injury and is once again one of the best players in all of baseball.

The Royals also announced the trade with the Braves.

Royals: "We have acquired OF Drew Waters, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, and INF CJ Alexander from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for a Competitive Balance Pick (No. 35 overall) in the upcoming draft. Waters has been added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha (AAA), Hoffmann and Alexander have been assigned to Northwest Arkansas (AA)."

The Braves are currently second in the National League East, while the Royals are in last place in the American League Central.