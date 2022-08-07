Skip to main content
The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

The Atlanta Braves announced that they have claimed Daniel Young off waivers.
On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves announced that they have claimed Daniel Young off waivers.

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. 

The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. 

They have a 64-45 record in the 109 games that they have played in so far this season.  

Currently, they are 5.5 games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.

The Mets are 69-39 in the 108 games that they have played in so far, so the division race will more than likely come down to the final month of the season (if the Braves remain as consistent as they have been).  

They are a modest 27-23 in 50 games on the road, but at home in Atlanta they have a wildly impressive 37-22 record in 59 games. 

The Braves also have a 4.0 games lead over the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in third place in the division with a 59-48 record in 107 games played. 

Last season, the Braves won the World Series against the Houston Astros, which was their first title as an organization in 25 years. 

In the offseason, they lost their best player Freddie Freeman, who was the face of the franchise. 

He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but so far the Braves are doing just fine without him. 

