Braves Starting Lineup Against The Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Boston Red Sox in Georgia on Tuesday evening, and their starting lineup for the game has been announced (as relayed by MLB Underdog).

Their starting pitcher will be Kyle Wright, who has a 3-1 record in five starts this season.

He also has a shiny 1.74 ERA, so the Red Sox batters could be in for a long night.

The Braves are currently in second place in the NL East with a 14-16 record in the 30 games that they have played in so far this season.

Their record has been underwhelming especially considering they are coming off winning the World Series last year, but the rest of the division has been terrible.

The only good team in their division right now is the New York Mets, who are a very impressive 20-10 in 30 games.

The good thing about baseball is there are 162 games, so there is plenty of time for the Braves to regroup themselves.

As for the Red Sox, they have not had a great start to their season either.

They are currently in last place in the AL East with an abysmal 10-19 record in 29 games.

For one of the games most winning franchises ever, they are off to a very lousy start.