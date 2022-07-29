Skip to main content
Braves Starting Lineup Against The Diamondbacks On Friday Night

The Atlanta Braves have released their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Atlanta Braves are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Georgia, and for the game they have released their starting lineup. 

Batting Order: 

  1. Ronald Acuna Jr. 
  2. Dansby Swanson
  3. Austin Riley 
  4. Travis D'Arnaud 
  5. Matt Olson
  6. Marcell Ozuna 
  7. Eddie Rosario
  8. Orlando Arcia 
  9. Michael Harris II 
  10. Pitcher: Kyle Wright 

The Braves are in the middle of a very solid season as they are in second place in the NL East. 

They are currently 59-41 in the 100 games that they have played in so far this season. 

In their last ten games, they have gone 6-4, and they are a very impressive 33-21 in the 54 games that they have played at home so far this season.  

Last year, they won the World Series Championship over the Houston Astros, which was the first time that the franchise has won the title in 25-years. 

Currently, they are 3.0 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the division. 

The Mets are 61-37 in the 98 games that they have played this season. 

As for the Diamondbacks, they are having a tough season as they are in fourth place in the NL West. 

Right now, they are 45-53 in the 98 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 6-4 in their last ten games overall, but just 18-26 in the 44 games that they have played on the road so far. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place in the division, and they have a 21.0 games lead over the Diamondbacks.  

