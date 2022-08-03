TRADE: The Chicago Cubs And New York Mets Made A Deal

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets made a trade, and both clubs have announced the deal.

Cubs: "The #Cubs today acquired minor league RHP Saúl González from the Mets for RHP Mychal Givens."

Mets: "We have acquired RHP Mychal Givens from Chicago (NL) in exchange for RHP Saúl González."

Givens is in the middle of a very solid season with a 6-2 record and 2.66 ERA.

At 32-years-old, with the Cubs very far out of the playoff picture, the deal makes sense.

The Cubs are currently in fourth place in the NL Central Division with a 41-61 record in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 15.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place.

Meanwhile, the Mets are in full on contender mode as they are in first place in one of the best divisions in all of baseball (NL East).

They are 65-38 in the 103 games that they have played in so far this season, and have a 3.0 games lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place.

The Braves won the World Series last season for the first time in 25-years, so they are one of the elite teams in the Major Leagues right now.

Whoever ultimately wins the division could end up coming down to how the teams play in the final month in the season.

There is no question that it will likely be a close finish.

Givens gives the Mets another solid reliever to bring in out of the bullpen.