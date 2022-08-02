BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels

On Tuesday, The Philadelphia Phillies announced that they have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.'

The Angels have also announced the trade.

Angels: "OFFICIAL: the Angels have acquired OF Mickey Moniak and OF Jadiel Sanchez from the Phillies in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard."

This was Syndergaard's first season in Los Angeles after spending the first six seasons of his career on the New York Mets.

At one point, he was up there with the best pitchers in all of the MLB.

In 2016, he went 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA and made the All-Star Game.

This season, he is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA.

He is now rejoining the NL East Division where the Phillies are currently in third place.

They are 55-47 in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season, and trail the New York Mets by 10.0 games for first place.

However, they are currently in the final Wild Card spot in the National League.

As for the Angels, they are having a terrible season.

They are currently in fourth place in the AL West with a 43-59 record in the 102 games that they have played in.

Right now, they are an astonishing 23.0 games behind the Houston Astros, who are in first place in the division.