TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates And Cleveland Guardians Make A Deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

On July 8, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced a trade with the Cleveland Guardians.

Pirates: "We have also acquired RHP Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to Indianapolis. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Aaron Fletcher has been designated for assignment."

Ramirez is 27-years-old, and has three years of MLB experience with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians.  

Currently, the Pirates are 35-50 in the 85 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in third place in the National League Central Division. 

They are nine games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for second place, and 12.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place. 

As for the Guardians, they are 41-41 in the 82 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in second place in the American League Central Division.

They are 1.5 games ahead of the third place Chicago White Sox, and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place. 

Both teams missed the postseason last season. 

