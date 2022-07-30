BREAKING TRADE: Rays And Diamondbacks Make A Deal

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade.

Murray: "The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring David Peralta in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to sources familiar with the situation."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Fox has also confirmed the deal in his own reporting.

Rosenthal: "Source confirms: Rays get outfielder David Peralta from Diamondbacks. First: @ByRobertMurray."

Peralta is currently batting .248 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI's this season.

He is 34-years-old, and has spent his entire nine-year career in Arizona.

He is a career .283 hitter with 110 home runs and 468 RBI's.

The Rays are currently in the middle of a solid season as they are 54-47 in the 101 games that they have played in so far.

The AL East has been one of the best divisions in all of baseball, so they are in third place even with that record.

They trail the New York Yankees by 14.0 games for first place.

However, they are currently in the finals Wild Card spot in the American League, so if the playoff began today, they would make it.

As for the Diamondbacks, they are having a rough season.

They are currently in fourth place in the NL West with a 45-54 record in the 99 games that they have played in.

Currently, they are 22.0 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the division.

They will likely miss the 2022 MLB Playoffs.