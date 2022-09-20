Tigers Name Giants GM Scott Harris President of Baseball Operations

Skip to main content
The Detroit Tigers are naming San Francisco general manger and former Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Scott Harris as the club's new president of baseball operations. He will be formally introduced at a press conference at Comerica Park Tuesday.
The Detroit Tigers have found a new leader for their front office.

Monday the Tigers named San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as the club's new president of baseball operations.

The Tigers parted ways with vice president and general manager Al Avila in August. Harris fills the void that Avila's firing left behind. 

Harris will be formally introduced at a press conference at Comerica Park on Tuesday in Detroit.

Harris, 36, worked for Major League Baseball from 2010 through 2012, as a coordinator of Major League Operations in the Commissioner's Office, before being named the director of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, working under vice president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

In 2018, Harris was elevated to assistant general manager. Upon the conclusion of the 2019 season, Harris was named the San Francisco Giants' general manager, a role in which he has served for the last three years.

“Throughout this extensive search process, we were determined to find the best person to run our baseball operations,” Tigers CEO and chairman Christopher Ilitch said in a statement Monday. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive. His leadership ability is polished from both his experience as an executive at multiple levels and mentorship from some of the game’s most talented baseball operations leaders. Scott is a difference maker, innovator and fiercely competitive, always looking for an edge. We’re excited to welcome Scott and his fiancé, Elle, to the Tigers family, and look forward to the bright future of our organization.”

The Tigers have not made the playoffs since 2014. Their last winning season came in 2016.

