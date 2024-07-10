Toronto Blue Jays Lose in Absolutely Wild Fashion on Tuesday Night
In a year full of gut punches, Tuesday night's loss might have been one of the biggest yet for the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Jays lost to the San Francisco Giants on a walk-off wild pitch from reliever Trevor Richards, after previously being just one strike away from victory.
Jomboy Media posted the video on social media:
Toronto led 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth before Brett Wisely singled on an 0-2 pitch to tie the game. With Tyler Fitzgerald on at third, Richards uncorked the changeup in the dirt, ending the game.
With the loss, Toronto is now 41-50 on the season and looks like clear sellers at the trade deadline. It's a rather stunning fall for the Jays, who were thought of as one of the true contenders around baseball over the last few years.
Toronto developed home grown players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, and they invested in guys like Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi. Not only is Toronto on the verge of blowing that core group up, they also didn't even win a playoff game in each of the last two seasons, getting swept in the American League wild card round.
The Blue Jays and Giants will play again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 9:45 p.m. ET. Bassitt will pitch for Toronto while Logan Webb gets the ball for San Francisco.
Bassitt is 7-7 with a 3.43 ERA while Webb, the NL Cy Young runner-up a season ago, is 7-6 with a 3.09.
