Toronto Blue Jays Lose Key Reliever to Injured List, Recall Former Top Prospect
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, 5-2, at Petco Park. The win move the Jays to 12-9 on the year and gave them wins in each of the first two games of this series, however the news wasn't all good.
Before the game, it was announced that key reliever Chad Green was being placed on the injured list with a right teres major strain. Former top prospect Nate Pearson was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.
Per Shi Dividi of SportsNet, who had the information:
Chad Green hitting the IL with a right teres major strain, John Schneider. Nate Pearson is up from Buffalo and joining the Blue Jays for tonight.
At this point, there's no timetable for Green's return, but it will be at least a few weeks before he's back in the bullpen. While it is a tough loss, fortunately Toronto just got back Erik Swanson and Jordan Romano, so the 'pen is still largely in tact.
The 32-year-old South Carolina native Green is in his ninth year in the big leagues with the New York Yankees and Blue Jays. Lifetime he's 37-22, having spent time as both a starter and a reliever in his career. He's been a reliever exclusively though since 2020 and owns 13 career saves.
He has a 3.21 career ERA.
The Blue Jays and Padres will play again on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.03 ERA) pitches for Toronto while Joe Musgrove (2-2, 6.29 ERA) goes for San Diego.
