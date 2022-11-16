Toronto Blue Jays Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Orelvis Martinez and Yosver Zulueta. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

In a few corresponding roster moves, outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment, and left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin has been released.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Blue Jays have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. The Blue Jays' offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Blue Jays have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Anthony Bass

Jose Berrios

Adam Cimber

Hagen Danner

Matt Gage

Yimi Garcia

Kevin Gausman

Thomas Hatch

Anthony Kay

Yusei Kikuchi

Alek Manoah

Tim Mayza

Julian Merryweather

Nate Pearson

Zach Pop

Trevor Richards

Jordan Romano

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Trent Thornton

Mitch White

Yosver Zulueta

Catchers

Danny Jansen

Alejandro Kirk

Gabriel Moreno

Infielders

Addison Barger

Bo Bichette

Cavan Biggio

Vinny Capra

Matt Chapman

Santiago Espinal

Vladimir Guerrero

Spencer Horwitz

Leo Jimenez

Orelvis Martinez

Outfielders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Teoscar Hernandez

Otto Lopez

Nathan Lukes

Whit Merrifield

George Springer

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.