Toronto Blue Jays Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Addison Barger, Spencer Horwitz, Orelvis Martinez and Yosver Zulueta. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
In a few corresponding roster moves, outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer were designated for assignment, and left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin has been released.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Blue Jays have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. The Blue Jays' offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Blue Jays have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Anthony Bass
Jose Berrios
Adam Cimber
Hagen Danner
Matt Gage
Yimi Garcia
Kevin Gausman
Thomas Hatch
Anthony Kay
Yusei Kikuchi
Alek Manoah
Tim Mayza
Julian Merryweather
Nate Pearson
Zach Pop
Trevor Richards
Jordan Romano
Hyun-Jin Ryu
Trent Thornton
Mitch White
Yosver Zulueta
Catchers
Danny Jansen
Alejandro Kirk
Gabriel Moreno
Infielders
Addison Barger
Bo Bichette
Cavan Biggio
Vinny Capra
Matt Chapman
Santiago Espinal
Vladimir Guerrero
Spencer Horwitz
Leo Jimenez
Orelvis Martinez
Outfielders
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Teoscar Hernandez
Otto Lopez
Nathan Lukes
Whit Merrifield
George Springer
