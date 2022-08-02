TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs have announced a trade.

Phillies: "The Phillies have acquired right-handed reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right-hander Ben Brown, Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today."

Additionally, RHP Jeurys Familia was designated for assignment.

Cubs: "The #Cubs today acquired minor league RHP Ben Brown from the Phillies for RHP David Robertson."

The Cubs are in the middle of a tough season as they are 41-60 in the 101 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in third place in the NL Central Division, and trail the Milwaukee Brewers by 15.5 games for first place.

In addition, they trail the St. Louis Cardinals by 12.5 games for second place.

The Cubs will probably miss the playoffs this season, so it makes sense that they traded away a 37-year-old in Robertson.

The former All-Star is 3-0 in 36 appearances this season, and he has a 2.23 ERA.

As for the Phillies, they are in third place in the NL East with a 55-47 record in the 102 games that they have played in so far this season.

They trail the New York Mets by 10.0 games for first place, and the Atlanta Braves by 6.5 games for second place in the division.

However, they are currently the third and final spot in the National League Wild Card, so there is a very good chance that the Phillies will make the 2022 MLB Postseason.