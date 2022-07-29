TRADE DEADLINE: Notable Players on the MLB Market
Review nine players who are hot on the MLB market ahead of the Tuesday trade deadline.
The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET sharp. Teams are scrambling to make moves for the remainder of the season.
Below is a list of nine notable players on the market complete with stats and trade rumors swirling around the league.
On the Market
- OF Juan Soto — Nationals
- Before the All-Star break, the Nationals offered Soto $440 million, which would have been the largest deal in total value in MLB history. He turned it down.
- P Luis Castillo — Reds
- All-star right hander Castillo is the best pitcher on the trade market ahead of the deadline. In the 2022 regular season, Castillo has pitched 85 innings and struck out 90 batters.
- OF Ian Happ — Cubs
- Happ and Willson Contreras shared a hug following their final home game ahead of the trade deadline. Happ has played for the Cubs for six seasons and is a three-time All-Star.
- OF J.D. Martinez — Red Sox
- ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Boston has made the designated hitter an option in trade talk. Martinez is batting .293 for Boston this season and totals nine homers.
- 1B Garrett Cooper — Marlins
- John Heyman of the New York Post and the MLB Network reported the Dodgers have been looking at Cooper.
- Heyman via Twitter: "Dodgers have been looking at Marlins All-Star Garrett Cooper, although teams in the Soto sweepstakes may wait to act on other hitters."
- 1B C.J. Cron — Rockies
- Heyman also reporter Cron's status as a "candidate to be traded" citing the New York Mets as his potential new destination. Cron is batting .283 for the Rockies and totals 22 home runs this season.
- 1B Trey Mancini — Orioles
- MLB Insider Trey Mancini reported the Mets are looking at Mancini ahead of the trade deadline. Mancini is batting .271 for Baltimore totaling 10 home runs.
- P Noah Syndergaard — Angels
- Angels beat reporter Sam Blum reports Snydergaard's comments on possibly being traded.
- Snydergaard: "I think it would be a bittersweet moment, just because I've loved my time here, but I'm not going to speak in speculation. When and if it does happen, I'll have a better idea of what my thoughts are."
- OF Bryan Reynolds — Pirates
- Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported the Yankees and Marlins keep calling the Pirates to strike up a trade for Reynolds, who's batting .254 for Pittsburgh with 15 home runs.