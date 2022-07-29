TRADE DEADLINE: Notable Players on the MLB Market

The MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET sharp. Teams are scrambling to make moves for the remainder of the season.

Below is a list of nine notable players on the market complete with stats and trade rumors swirling around the league.

On the Market

OF Juan Soto — Nationals

Nationals Before the All-Star break, the Nationals offered Soto $440 million, which would have been the largest deal in total value in MLB history. He turned it down.

P Luis Castillo — Reds

— Reds All-star right hander Castillo is the best pitcher on the trade market ahead of the deadline. In the 2022 regular season, Castillo has pitched 85 innings and struck out 90 batters.

OF Ian Happ — Cubs

— Cubs Happ and Willson Contreras shared a hug following their final home game ahead of the trade deadline. Happ has played for the Cubs for six seasons and is a three-time All-Star.