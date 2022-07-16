TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Skip to main content
The New York Yankees have acquired Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels in a trade.

On July 14, the Los Angeles Angels traded second baseman Tyler Wade to the New York Yankees. 

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations."

Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to joining the Angels this season. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan originally reported the deal. 

Passan: "The New York Yankees are acquiring utilityman Tyler Wade in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. The Angels DFA'd Wade earlier this month. And now he heads back to the team that drafted him and where he spent his first five seasons."

Wade has struggled this season batting just .218 in 147 at bats. 

The Yankees are currently one of the best teams in the majors, and are in first place in the American League East. 

They are 62-28 in the 90 games that they have played in so far this season, and have an incredible 12.0 games advantage over the second place Tampa Bay Rays. 

As for the Angels, they are having a down season that will likely see them miss the postseason. 

They are 39-52 in the 91 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in fourth place in the American League West Division. 

They are 20.0 games behind the first place Houston Astros. 

