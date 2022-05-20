WATCH: Trevor Story Hits Two 2-Run Home Runs for Boston Red Sox on Thursday

Skip to main content
Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story had his second multi-home run game against the Seattle Mariners in as many years, hitting two home runs in the first three innings of Thursday night's game.

Trevor Story has had a rough go of things in a Boston Red Sox uniform since signing a free agent deal with the team this offseason.

Thursday night was a different story as in his first two at-bats against Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby, Story hit two 2-run home runs to tie Boston with Seattle at 4-4.

Despite those two home runs being hit to different areas of the park, with the first going to center field and the second traveling over the Green Monster, they were hit nearly the same distance with nearly the same exit velocity.

The first home run in the second inning was hit 402 feet at 105.3 MPH while the second home run was hit 403 feet at 105.6 MPH.

This is exactly the kind of breakout game that Boston has been looking for out of the player they gave a 6-year, $140 million contract to.

Even with the two home runs, Story is still slashing .218/.303/.379 with a .682 OPS this season, but the last week of games has been very encouraging on the offensive side.

Story is hitting .273/.393/.727 in his last seven games with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored, looking much more comfortable at the plate.

With the Red Sox struggling out of the gates, coming into Thursday's game with a 15-22 record, players like Story are going to be key for the success of this team this season.

A lineup comprising of Story, J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts is a team that should be winning 90+ games. Get the offense going and they'll do just that.

