Aaron Judge Blasts His 45th Homer Of The Season

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees were in Washington taking on the Seattle Mariners, and Aaron Judge continued his unbelievable season of hitting.

Judge made his fourth All-Star Game this season (second in a row).

The Yankees lost the game 4-3, but they are one of the best teams in all of baseball.

Currently, they are 71-41 in the 112 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them in first place in the AL East Division.

The Toronto Blue Jays are in second place in the division, but the Yankees have an astonishing 10.0 games lead over them.

If they can keep up this pace, the Yankees will have the division locked up before most teams.

The Blue Jays are 60-50 on the season in the 110 games that they have played, so they have been good.

Just not as good as New York.

The Yankees have a loaded roster, and are expected to be one of the few true contenders in the American League.

The Houston Astros are another team to look out for as they are 71-40 in the 111 games that they have played in so far.

Last season, the Astros lost in the World Series to the Atlanta Braves, and in 2017 they won the World Series.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball at different points over the last few seasons, but they have yet to win a World Series since the 2009 season when they had Derek Jeter.