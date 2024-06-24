Veteran Harold Ramírez Called Up to Join Washington Nationals' Big League Roster
The Washington Nationals have selected the contract of outfielder Harold Ramírez, the team announced Monday evening.
Ramírez inked a minor league contract with the Nationals back on June 15. He had been designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays back on June 7, and released into free agency on June 14.
In seven games with Triple-A Rochester, Ramírez hit .375 with four RBI, six walks and a .933 OPS, prompting his rapid call-up.
To make room for Ramírez on the active 26-man roster and the 40-man roster, Washington optioned infielder Trey Lipscomb to Triple-A Rochester.
Before he was let go by the Rays, Ramírez was batting .268 with one home run, 13 RBI, five stolen bases, a .589 OPS and a 0.1 WAR across 48 games in 2024. The 29-year-old hit .189 with one RBI and a .400 OPS in his 14 appearances between May 10 and June 3, however, failing to record an extra-base hit in that stretch.
It remains to be seen if Ramírez's success in the minors means that slump is behind him, but if it is, the Nationals might have added a valuable bat to their lineup.
Ramírez hit .306 with a .780 OPS and 3.3 WAR between 2022 and 2023, appearing in 120 and 122 games, respectively. Per 162 games, he averaged 12 home runs, 29 doubles, 165 hits and 84 RBI, all while owning a 121 OPS+.
Instead of selling high on Ramírez in the offseason, the Rays held onto the outfielder and wound up losing him for nothing a few months later. That loss has now become the Nationals' gain.
With Joey Gallo still on the injured list, Washington could use Ramírez's veteran bat on the roster. Lane Thomas, Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario have been holding down the DH and corner outfield spots, to varying degrees of success, and Ramírez can help spell them as well.
Ramírez is joining the Nationals for their road series against the San Diego Padres, which is set to get underway at 9:40 p.m. on Monday.
Manager Dave Martinez did not include Ramírez in his starting lineup, but he is expected to be available off the bench.
