Veteran Pitcher Drew Pomeranz Released By Los Angeles Dodgers, Re-Enters Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers released left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz on Thursday, according to the official Minor League Baseball transaction log.
Pomeranz, now 35 years old, signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels in February. He opted out in March, though, and decided to ink a minor league contract with the Dodgers instead.
Two months later, Pomeranz has opted out of that contract as well, electing to re-enter free agency. He was 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.111 WHIP and 14.0 strikeouts per nine innings across eight appearances with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Baseball Club.
Pomeranz hasn't pitched in an MLB game since he was a member of the San Diego Padres' bullpen in 2021 due to a laundry list of injuries.
In August 2021, Pomeranz suffered a torn flexor tendon. He opened 2022 on the 60-day injured list, then suffered a setback during his rehab assignment and missed the entire season.
Pomeranz was ramping things up in 2023 Spring Training, hopeful to return in time for Opening Day, before another setback with his elbow led to another stint on the injured list. Soon after starting his rehab assignment, Pomeranz suffered a neck strain. He got cleanup surgery on his elbow a month later, and he was ultimately shut down for the year with additional elbow pain.
Before injuries derailed his career, Pomeranz enjoyed an eventful, up-and-down 2010s.
The Cleveland Indians selected Pomeranz with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, but he wound up being the Player to Be Named Later in the trade that netted them Ubaldo Jimenez from the Colorado Rockies. Pomeranz made his big league debut with the Rockies in 2011, only to get traded to the Oakland Athletics after three largely unsuccessful campaigns.
Pomeranz grew into an effective arm with the A's, posting a 3.08 ERA between 2014 and 2015, before he got sent to the Padres. After an elite first half of the 2016 season earned him his first career All-Star selection, Pomeranz once again got shipped off to the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox got 32 efficient starts out of Pomeranz in 2017 – he went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA – but his production dropped off a cliff in 2018. He was not included on Boston's postseason roster that fall, when they went on to win the World Series without him.
From there, Pomeranz split 2019 between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, then returned to the Padres on a four-year, $34 million contract in 2020. He went 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.083 WHIP and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 47 relief appearances over the next two years, until injuries cut his time there short.
Pomeranz is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a 12.4 WAR in 289 career MLB appearances. It remains to be seen if he will be able to add to those numbers, as another team would have to be willing to give the veteran southpaw a shot on a new contract.
He has made just over $52 million over the past 14 years.
