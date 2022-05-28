Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

In 2019, Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles was one of the breakout young stars in baseball, having hit 17 home runs and 33 doubles in 155 games played.

Him and Juan Soto made quite the dynamic duo in D.C., but since that point, Robles just hasn't been the same at the plate.

From the start of the condensed 2020 season on until Saturday's game, Robles had just 124 total hits, 15 less than just in his 2019 season alone, not to mention just five home runs and 47 RBI.

His confidence has been shot, but on Saturday, he gained a great deal of it back, going 3-for-3 with six RBI by the fourth inning.

In just four innings, Robles set a new career-high in RBI as everything was clicking on all cylinders. The cherry on top was a three-run homer in the fourth, his first since August 4, 2021.

This performance alone has raised his season average to .250 and his OPS to .650, the two highest marks since that aforementioned 2019 season.

Right now, the Nationals are struggling mightily to start 2022, sitting with the third-worst record in baseball at 16-30.

Robles's performance has sent a jolt of energy into Washington, who currently lead the Colorado Rockies, 11-7 in the sixth inning.

The Nats took the first game of the series and are playing a doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game taking place at 6:05 PM.

A win Saturday afternoon secures at least a series split against Colorado, the first time since July 23-25, 2019, that the Nationals will have accomplished that feat.