Skip to main content
Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles has struggled at the plate since a breakout 2019 season, but through three at-bats against the Colorado Rockies, the outfielder had a career day at the plate, driving in six.

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles has struggled at the plate since a breakout 2019 season, but through three at-bats against the Colorado Rockies, the outfielder had a career day at the plate, driving in six.

In 2019, Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles was one of the breakout young stars in baseball, having hit 17 home runs and 33 doubles in 155 games played.

Him and Juan Soto made quite the dynamic duo in D.C., but since that point, Robles just hasn't been the same at the plate.

From the start of the condensed 2020 season on until Saturday's game, Robles had just 124 total hits, 15 less than just in his 2019 season alone, not to mention just five home runs and 47 RBI.

His confidence has been shot, but on Saturday, he gained a great deal of it back, going 3-for-3 with six RBI by the fourth inning.

In just four innings, Robles set a new career-high in RBI as everything was clicking on all cylinders. The cherry on top was a three-run homer in the fourth, his first since August 4, 2021.

This performance alone has raised his season average to .250 and his OPS to .650, the two highest marks since that aforementioned 2019 season.

Right now, the Nationals are struggling mightily to start 2022, sitting with the third-worst record in baseball at 16-30.

Robles's performance has sent a jolt of energy into Washington, who currently lead the Colorado Rockies, 11-7 in the sixth inning.

The Nats took the first game of the series and are playing a doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game taking place at 6:05 PM.

A win Saturday afternoon secures at least a series split against Colorado, the first time since July 23-25, 2019, that the Nationals will have accomplished that feat.

USATSI_18378004_168388303_lowres
News

Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

By Alex Murphy27 seconds ago
USATSI_18374244_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Rally From Down 8-2, Defeat Boston Red Sox, 12-8

By Alex Murphy15 hours ago
USATSI_18361052_168388303_lowres
News

Reds' Tommy Pham Slaps Giants' Joc Pederson Over Fantasy Football Beef

By Alex Murphy16 hours ago
USATSI_9420930_168388303_lowres
News

Matt Holliday, Julián Javier Headline 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees

By Alex Murphy17 hours ago
USATSI_18365122_168388303_lowres
News

Success is in the Offense for the Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18344766_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18352252_168388303_lowres
News

Rockies' C.J. Cron Continues 2022 Tear, Hits 12th Home Run of Season

By Alex MurphyMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18352719_168388303_lowres
News

Giants' Joc Pederson Hits 11th Home Run of Season, Fourth in Two Games

By Alex MurphyMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18345541_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Astros' Kyle Tucker Hits Three-Run Home Run in 7-3 Win Over Guardians

By Alex MurphyMay 24, 2022