Washington Nationals Retire Ryan Zimmerman's Number

Mr. National, Ryan Zimmerman, will forever be remembered in Nationals history as his No. 11 which he wore his entire career, all spent in D.C., was retired prior to Saturday's game.

There aren't many players who you can say embodied the identity of a team, especially one since their inception.

Washington Nationals third baseman Ryan Zimmerman did that and more in his 16-year career that began the first season of the Nationals' existence in Washington D.C. back in 2005.

He retired after the 2021 season, rightfully deserving the Mr. National moniker as he stuck with the franchise through good and bad, finally winning a World Series title in 2019.

On Saturday, the Nationals forever retired his No. 11, the first player in Nationals franchise history to get his number retired and the fourth number retired in Expos/Nationals history.

Zimmerman's speech was an emotional one, a kid from North Carolina who went to the University of Virginia and went through the minor league ranks, spending his entire career with the Nationals.

He was Washington's first-ever draft pick, the No. 4 selection in the 2005 MLB Draft. He quickly came up through the system, making his debut on Sept. 1, 2005, and ever since, he put together quite the career.

The third baseman finished his career with a .277/.341/.475 slashline, played in 1,799 games, recorded 1,846 hits, 284 home runs, 1,061 RBI and scored 963 runs.

He's a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award winner, finishing with a 116 OPS+ and a 40.1 career WAR.

That World Series championship in 2019 was the icing on the cake for him, something he and the franchise had worked tirelessly toward. Everything came together at the right time.

While there are players currently with the Nationals who might have their names end up next to his and some who have recently departed who could also be forever remembered, Zimmerman has the distinction of being the first.

Mr. National will always be gold standard of this franchise and his legacy will continue to live on forever.

