Washington Nationals Turn Triple Play Against Milwaukee Brewers

In what has been a rough start to the 2022 season, it's been difficult to find bright moments for the Washington Nationals.

However, the defense supplied one in the seventh inning of Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, turning a triple play.

As said in the post from the official Nationals Twitter feed, it's the first triple play turned by Washington since Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon accomplished the feat in 2016.

Zimmerman, AKA Mr. National, retired before the start of the 2022 season and Rendon has been a member of the Los Angeles Angels since 2020 when he signed a 10-year, $300 million contract.

This one was an around-the-horn triple play, starting with third baseman Maikel Franco, then over to César Hernández at second and finishing with Josh Bell at first.

Friday has otherwise been a struggle for Washington, who allowed a five-spot to the Brewers in the eighth inning to trail 2-0.

The previously mentioned triple play in 2016 was the lone other triple play turned in the history of the franchise while playing in Washington D.C.

If we go back to the Nationals' former history as the Montreal Expos, the Expos turned 11 triple plays from 1969-2003, the last one happening on September 3, 2002.

That triple play, scored 2-6-3-6-5 in the scorebook, is the only triple play in MLB history to be scored like that.

While it doesn't seem like the Nationals will be able to mount the comeback on Friday, hopefully that triple play will bring with it good things to a team that needs it.