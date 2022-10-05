Skip to main content
WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run Passing Roger Maris' AL HR Record

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run Passing Roger Maris' AL HR Record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, hitting home run number 62 of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, breaking Yankees great Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, hitting home run number 62 of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, breaking Yankees great Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season home run record Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

27-year-old Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco will forever be a part of baseball history. Tinoco gave up a lead-off home run to open Tuesday night's game against the Yankees.

Judge sent a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall, giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead, and doing something that had never been done before.

Judge is the first American League player to ever hit 62 home runs in a single season. Judge passes Yankees great Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Maris passed the previous record of 60, held by Babe Ruth, in 1961.

61 years later, there's a new home run king.

After tying Maris last week, Judge had gone five straight games without a homer, entering play Tuesday night.

Judge had homered just once in his last 13 games. It appears he has finally broken out of his slump, and if he can post a few more hits Tuesday and Wednesday night, he will have a chance at obtaining the American League Triple Crown.

Judge (.311) trails Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez (.315) in batting average by four points. After sitting out three of his last four games, Arráez returned to the Twins' lineup Tuesday night.

Only one player has won a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski earned the honor in 1967 Detroit Tigers first baseman and designated hitter — Miguel Cabrera.

Judge can add to his home run total Tuesday night and in his final game of the regular season, Wednesday afternoon at Texas.

USATSI_19176076_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run Passing Roger Maris' AL HR Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19175691_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge Has Two Games Remaining to Pass Maris' AL Home Run Record

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19172414_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: American League Power Rankings Entering Postseason

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19172152_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies Clinch Playoff Berth Ending Longest Active NL Postseason Drought

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18971053_168388303_lowres
News

2022 Julio Rodríguez Had a Better Rookie Year than 1989 Ken Griffey Jr.

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19148947_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: National League Power Rankings Entering Postseason

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19171647_168388303_lowres
News

Albert Pujols Hits 703rd Home Run, Passes Babe Ruth on All-Time RBI List

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18455697
News

Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals Agree To 2-Year Extension

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18944887
News

Tony La Russa Won't Return To White Sox In 2023: 'I Did Not Do My Job'

By Gary Phillips