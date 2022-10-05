WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run Passing Roger Maris' AL HR Record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge set a new American League single-season home run record Tuesday night, blasting his 62nd home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

27-year-old Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco will forever be a part of baseball history. Tinoco gave up a lead-off home run to open Tuesday night's game against the Yankees.

Judge sent a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall, giving the Yankees an early 1-0 lead, and doing something that had never been done before.

Judge is the first American League player to ever hit 62 home runs in a single season. Judge passes Yankees great Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Maris passed the previous record of 60, held by Babe Ruth, in 1961.

61 years later, there's a new home run king.

After tying Maris last week, Judge had gone five straight games without a homer, entering play Tuesday night.

Judge had homered just once in his last 13 games. It appears he has finally broken out of his slump, and if he can post a few more hits Tuesday and Wednesday night, he will have a chance at obtaining the American League Triple Crown.

Judge (.311) trails Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez (.315) in batting average by four points. After sitting out three of his last four games, Arráez returned to the Twins' lineup Tuesday night.

Only one player has won a Triple Crown since Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski earned the honor in 1967 Detroit Tigers first baseman and designated hitter — Miguel Cabrera.

Judge can add to his home run total Tuesday night and in his final game of the regular season, Wednesday afternoon at Texas.