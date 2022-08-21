WATCH: Aaron Judge Makes A Miraculous Catch

Skip to main content
On Saturday, Aaron Judge made an incredible catch in the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.
On Saturday, Aaron Judge made an incredible catch in the game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Jomboy Media shared the video of the outstanding play.  

The announcer had actually thought the ball was a home run, but then realized that Judge made the miraculous catch.

While Judge made that play, the Yankees still lost the game 5-2. 

They are now just 2-8 in their last ten games overall. 

After the loss, they fell to 73-48 in the 121 games that they have played in so far this season. 

That being said, they are still the top team in the AL East Division.  

However, the Blue Jays are quietly creeping closer. 

They are still 7.0 games behind, but with the way the Yankees have been playing there is clearly the slightest possibility of a chance to catch them. 

The Blue Jays have a 65-54 record in the 119 games that they have played, and they are currently 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

If the Yankees stay cold and the Blue Jays get hot, it could be a very intriguing final few months of the 2022 season in the division. 

It's been one of the best divisions in baseball all season long, because even the last place Boston Red Sox are a solid team. 

The Red Sox are the fifth place team, but still have a respectable 60-61 record in 121 games that they have played. 

There could be three or four teams making the playoffs from the AL East. 

