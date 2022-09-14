Skip to main content
WATCH: Aaron Judge's 57th Home Run Ties Yankees-Red Sox Game 4-4

WATCH: Aaron Judge's 57th Home Run Ties Yankees-Red Sox Game 4-4

Less than an hour after hitting his 56th home run of the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge slugged home run number 57 off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Whitlock, tying Tuesday's game at 4-4.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Less than an hour after hitting his 56th home run of the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge slugged home run number 57 off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Whitlock, tying Tuesday's game at 4-4.

Less than an hour after hitting his 56th home run of the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushed home run number 57 off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Whitlock, tying Tuesday's game at 4-4.

With the Yankees trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, Judge crushed a clutch home run over the green monster in left field at Fenway Park. It was his second home run of the night.

Judge now is just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61, a mark the Yankees great set in 1961.

Maris' American League record hasn't been touched in 61 years.

Judge has now hit 57 home runs over 138 games this season. With 20 games remaining, he is now on-pace to finish the season with 65 long balls if he plays in all of the Yankees' remaining games.

In order for him to tie Maris, he'll need to hit one home run over every five games.

In 2001, Barry Bonds set a Major League single-season record with 73 home runs.

Judge would need to hit 16 home runs over his final 20 games in order to match Bonds, something that seems improbable, but is not impossible.

Not only is Judge the runaway clubhouse leader for home runs, he is also the American League MVP favorite in most sportsbooks, and has a realistic chance at claiming an American League Triple Crown, something that has only been done once over the last 55 years.

Detroit Tigers first baseman and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was the last Major League player to win a Triple Crown, doing so in 2012.

USATSI_19041194_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge's 57th Home Run Ties Yankees-Red Sox Game 4-4

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19041204_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 56, Five Shy of Tying Maris

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18531370_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kid Celebrates Birthday with Mike Trout Meeting, Autograph Bat

By Jack Vita
USATSI_10476179
News

Rawlings Finally Introduces A Gold Glove Award For Utility Players

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19035627_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Trout Has a Chance to Make History Tuesday Night in Cleveland

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19001901_168388303_lowres
News

Javier Assad Picks Up First Career Win in Cubs 5-2 Victory over Mets

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18351000_168388303_lowres
News

Atlantic League Has Been at the Forefront of Change in Major League Baseball

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19011044_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs Manager Ross Doesn't Rule Out Signing Free-Agent Shortstop, Moving Hoerner

By Jack Vita
USATSI_5447364_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Pujols reveals how a question from Tony La Russa in 2001 helped unlock his potential

By Jack Vita