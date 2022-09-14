WATCH: Aaron Judge's 57th Home Run Ties Yankees-Red Sox Game 4-4

Less than an hour after hitting his 56th home run of the 2022 season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushed home run number 57 off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Whitlock, tying Tuesday's game at 4-4.

With the Yankees trailing 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning, Judge crushed a clutch home run over the green monster in left field at Fenway Park. It was his second home run of the night.

Judge now is just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record of 61, a mark the Yankees great set in 1961.

Maris' American League record hasn't been touched in 61 years.

Judge has now hit 57 home runs over 138 games this season. With 20 games remaining, he is now on-pace to finish the season with 65 long balls if he plays in all of the Yankees' remaining games.

In order for him to tie Maris, he'll need to hit one home run over every five games.

In 2001, Barry Bonds set a Major League single-season record with 73 home runs.

Judge would need to hit 16 home runs over his final 20 games in order to match Bonds, something that seems improbable, but is not impossible.

Not only is Judge the runaway clubhouse leader for home runs, he is also the American League MVP favorite in most sportsbooks, and has a realistic chance at claiming an American League Triple Crown, something that has only been done once over the last 55 years.

Detroit Tigers first baseman and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera was the last Major League player to win a Triple Crown, doing so in 2012.