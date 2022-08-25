WATCH: Albert Pujols Gives Game-Worn Jersey to Young Cardinals Fan

In his second-to-last game ever at Wrigley Field Wednesday night, Albert Pujols connected with a young St. Louis Cardinals fan, stripped off his jersey, and gave it to the boy.

The young boy, named Cooper, arrived to the ballpark wearing a Yadier Molina t-shirt jersey. Upon the conclusion of the Cardinals 7-1 loss to the Cubs, Cooper stood behind the Cardinals' visiting dugout holding a sign he created that read, "Albert can we trade Jerseys? Go Cardinals!!!!"

Pujols didn't request anything in return for his game-worn jersey, and Cooper kept his Molina shirt.

Cooper's father, Bobby, took to Twitter to share the sweet, heart-warming video of Pujols making the young fan's day — and probably his year.

Earlier in the day, Cooper got on the field, and even got to toss balls to the team for fielding practice.

Before the game, Pujols signed a baseball for Cooper.

It was a day that Cooper and his family will never forget, and a reminder of how powerful athletes can be, and how positively they can impact the lives of their fans.

Cooper was overjoyed to receive the jersey, and according to his father Bobby's Twitter, wore the jersey all the way out of the ballpark and back to the hotel he and his family stayed at.

Cooper's family plans to be in attendance for Pujols' final game at Wrigley Thursday afternoon.

Despite playing for the rival Cardinals for much of his career, Pujols will likely receive respect and love at 'The Friendly Confines' for his final game. He has received standing ovations at Wrigley in previous games when he has entered late as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement.

The Cardinals have just 38 games remaining of the Pujols' farewell tour. The future Hall of Famer slugged his 693rd career home run Monday night. He will need to homer seven times in the team's remaining 38 gams to reach enter into the 700 club.