WATCH: Albert Pujols Hits Career Home Run Number 700

Friday night, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols made history in Los Angeles.

The three-time National League MVP and future Hall of Famer hit the 700th home run of his career, one inning after hitting career home run number 699.

With the game tied 0-0 in the top of the third inning, Pujols hit the 699th home run of his illustrious big league career off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney, scoring shortstop Tommy Edman.

Pujols' blast would give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead early. One inning later, Pujols would hit one for the history books.

With Phil Bickford pitching in relief, and runners on first and second, Pujols would hit his 700th Major League home run, joining an elite group.

The Cardinals would take a 5-0 lead, all five runs fittingly coming from number five himself. Fans and teammates would celebrate Pujols, giving him high-fives, hugs and a standing ovation. It was a scene that will live on forever in the annals of baseball history.

Pujols becomes only the fourth player to ever hit 700 or more home runs, joining the ranks of Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He is just the second player to enter into the 700 club since Aaron did so in 1973, and the first to do so since Aaron, without having his name linked to the usage of performance enhancing drugs.

Pujols returned to the Cardinals in March, after over a decade away from the club that drafted him and the club he won two World Series with. Pujols, 42, signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals, with every intention that the 2022 season would be his last.

In order to reach 700 home runs, he would need to hit 21 in 2022. He slugged 12 home runs in 2021 and had not hit 20 home runs or more in a season since 2019.

Pujols accomplished the feat Friday night, collecting his 21st home run of the season and his 700th of his career.

Pujols has discovered the fountain of youth. Since the All-Star Break, he's slashing .313/.378/1.034 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI.

Pujols may not be the only slugger to etch his name into baseball history this weekend, as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge attempts to tie Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record of 61 Saturday.

