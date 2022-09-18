WATCH: Andrew Vaughn's Grand Slam Gives White Sox 7-2 Lead in Detroit

The Chicago White Sox entered Sunday's game in Detroit against the Tigers in dire need of a victory.

The American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians had won nine of their last ten, and owned a 4.5 game-lead over the White Sox, entering play Sunday.

The White Sox squandered an opportunity to keep the race close Friday night, falling to the lowly Tigers 3-2, increasing the Guardians' lead by a game. Then the Guardians swept their Saturday doubleheader against the Twins, adding another 0.5 games to their lead.

The White Sox (75-71) can ill afford to drop crucial games to the Tigers (55-90) at this point of the season.

Down 4.5 games, Sunday was a must-win for the Sox.

With the Sox holding a tight, 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, left fielder Andrew Vaugh stepped into the batter's box to face Tigers reliever Jason Foley with the bases loaded and two out.

On a 1-2 count, Vaughn sent an 84-mph slider over the left field wall for a grand slam, clearing the bases and giving the Sox a comfortable 7-2 lead in the fifth inning.

The grand slam was the first of Vaughn's career.

Vaughn has had a rather impressive sophomore season. In 122 games, playing multiple positions — including first base, right field, left field and designated hitter — Vaughn is slashing .288/.339/.801 with 17 home runs and 73 RBI.

Vaughn's grand slam gives the Sox a lot of breathing room entering the later part of the final game of their three-game series with the Tigers.

The Sox will have Monday off before beginning a critical three-game home series with the Guardians Tuesday.