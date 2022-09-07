WATCH: Benches Clear in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays Game

The benches cleared in Baltimore Tuesday night midway through the seventh inning, after Baltimore Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman.

Baker appears to have made a hand gesture that set off a reaction from Chapman, as well as the Blue Jays' dugout. The benches soon cleared, but no punches were thrown.

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Baker looked into the Blue Jays' dugout, which didn't sit well with the Blue Jays.

"I didn't understand why Bryan Baker was looking into our dugout after giving up a run on back-to-back days," Schneider said. "We were just surprised and unsure of why Bryan was looking in our dugout. Again, it wasn't the first time he's done that. So, I think guys were fed up with it."

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez needed to be held back, after taking exception to Baker's actions.

“I guess he was mad, because yesterday I hit a homer," Hernandez said. "Every time he pitches against us, he tries to make a show."

Hernandez grounded into a double play in the at bat before Chapman's.

Baker says he had no ill-intentions, however.

"It was nothing towards their team or anything," Baker said. "It was just kind of letting him know that I know that he's talking. There's really no issue with the team or anything like that. I don't think that there's any bad blood or anything like that. I was just letting him know that really."

The Orioles would go on to win 9-6, improving their record to 72-64. They're now three and a half games back of the Blue Jays for the American League's third and final wild card spot.

With their loss Tuesday night, the Blue Jays fall to 75-60 on the season.

The Orioles and Blue Jays will play again in Baltimore Wednesday, then meet again in a week and a half for a three-game weekend series in Toronto. After that, they'll have one more three-game series in Baltimore remaining, October 3 through October 5, the last three days of the season.