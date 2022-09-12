WATCH: Braves Come Back Down Four Runs in 9th, Still Lose to Mariners

Down to their last strike, and trailing by four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Atlanta Braves mounted an improbable comeback, hanging five runs on the Seattle Mariners bullpen... and they still managed to lose to the Mariners.

The Mariners led 6-2 entering the ninth.

Mariners reliever Diego Castillo walked the first two batters he faced, then got Braves catcher William Contreras to ground out, advancing the runners to second and third. Castillo struck out second baseman Vaughn Grissom.

On a full count with two outs in the top of the ninth, centerfielder Michael Harris II sent a ball to the moon, bringing the Braves to within a run of tying the game.

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais made a call to the pen, bringing in closer Paul Sewald.

Sewald gave up an infield single to pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario, then gave up a heart-sinking two-run homer to right fielder Robbie Grossman, that gave the Braves a 7-6 lead.

Then, in the bottom half of the ninth inning, it was the Braves' closer's turn to blow a lead.

After getting a quick first out, Kenley Jansen gave up a solo shot to rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez, tying the game at 7 runs apiece.

Two batters later, third baseman Eugenio Suarez walked it off with a homer, securing a series win at home against the reigning World Series champions.

With their win, the Mariners improve to 79-61 on the season, now tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the top American League Wild Card spot in the new Major League Baseball playoff format.

The Braves' loss drops them to 87-53 and gives the New York Mets a 1.5-game lead, after the Mets took two of three from the Marlins in Miami this weekend.