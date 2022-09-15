WATCH: Cardinals Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina Set New MLB Record

5,640 days ago, St. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright made his first career start, with catcher Yadier Molina behind the plate.

The date was April 6, 2007, in a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, back when the Astros were still a member of the National League Central. The iPhone had yet to be released.

15 years and a half years later, Wainwright and Molina made their 325th start together as a unit, passing a record that had been held by Detroit Tigers greats Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for 47 years.

Wainwright delivered a first pitch strike Wednesday night at Busch Stadium in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as fans erupted in cheers, and Molina tossed the ball to the Cardinals dugout, to be preserved forever.

Last week, Wainwright and Molina tied Lolich and Freehan's record at 324, in the Cardinals' 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals.

In his 18th Major League season, Wainwright, 40, has posted a 10-9 record, 3.33 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 173 innings pitched in 2022, entering play Wednesday.

After losing 8-4 at home Tuesday night to the Brewers, the Cardinals look to bounce back, defend their homefield and avoid being swept on a historic night in St. Louis.

Entering play Wednesday night, the Cardinals led the Brewers by seven games in the National League Central, with just three weeks remaining in the regular season.

The Cardinals will begin a five-game series at Busch Stadium with the Cincinnati Reds Thursday night.