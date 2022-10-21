WATCH: Crazed Fan Runs Onto Field, Hugs Houston Astros' Jose Altuve

Prior to the beginning of the ninth inning in the Houston Astros' 3-2 win in game two of the American League Championship Series Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, a crazed fan ran out onto the field and gave Astros second baseman Jose Altuve a warm, unwanted embrace.

Coming out of a commercial break on TBS, the game took an unexpected pause. The TBS crew did not put the fan on camera, however, Brian Anderson did detail what was going on that had delayed the start of the ninth inning.

A fan ran out onto the field and gave Altuve a bearhug. He would not let go of the Astros second baseman, and he took a selfie with Altuve. He was then grabbed by security, tackled down to the ground by three security guards, and escorted from the ballpark.

Television crews rarely, if ever, show fans when they run out onto the field. They do not want to give attention to fans that exemplify this type of behavior, often in search of attention.

It is not clear what the fan said to Altuve or what his motivations were, however, Altuve seemed bothered by the fan's antics.

The Astros had a 3-2 lead, only three outs away from taking a 2-0 lead in the ALCS. Astros reliever Ryan Pressly would slam the door shut on the Yankees and pick up his third save of the postseason.

The series now shifts to New York for game three, game four, and game five, if necessary. The two teams will have Friday off, before resuming play at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Saturday.