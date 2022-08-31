WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal Spinning Throw for Out

Skip to main content
WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal 360 Throw For Out

WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal 360 Throw For Out

Chicago Cubs' second baseman Nick Madrigal made a spectacular play Tuesday night in Toronto, sprinting across the diamond to get to a ground ball on the right side of the infield, spinning around entirely, and firing to first to nail Blue Jays' third baseman Matt Chapman in his tracks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chicago Cubs' second baseman Nick Madrigal made a spectacular play Tuesday night in Toronto, sprinting across the diamond to get to a ground ball on the right side of the infield, spinning around entirely, and firing to first to nail Blue Jays' third baseman Matt Chapman in his tracks.

Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs' second baseman Nick Madrigal made one of the finest infield plays you'll see all season.

With the Cubs leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning in Toronto, Blue Jays' third baseman Matt Chapman stepped in to face former Blue Jays' pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Cubs' infield played a heavy shift to the left-side of the infield, with second baseman Madrigal playing on the left-side of second base, not far from where Cubs' shortstop Nico Hoerner usually lines up.

Chapman hit a ground ball to the right side, one that certainly should have found its way into right field.

Madrigal sprinted full speed ahead, scooped the groundball, turned, spun around in a 360 and fired over to first to nail Chapman in his tracks.

Entering play Tuesday night, Madrigal had two Defensive Runs Saved over 52 games at second base in 2022. He has not made an error all season, with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over 440.1 innings.

After a slow start to the 2022 season, Madrigal is heating up down the stretch. Since returning from injury at the start of August, he's batting .303 with a .384 on base percentage over 21 games.

A Cubs' middle infield of Madrigal and Hoerner has the potential to be one of baseball's best in the near future, both offensively and defensively.

Hoerner leads all National League shortstops with 13 Defensive Runs Saved in 2022. He has 4.2 Wins Above Replacement and a 2.0 dWAR. He's batting .291 with eight home runs, 45 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

USATSI_18932634_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal Spinning Throw for Out

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18930434_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Misses Game To Undergo Medical Testing

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18943534_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander Lands On IL with Right Calf Injury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18949436_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs' Rookie Javier Assad Has Not Given Up a Run in Two Career Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18931733_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Albert Pujols Crushes Career Home Run Number 694 in Cincinnati

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18682360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Aroldis Chapman's Tattoo Ink and the Top 10 Strangest Baseball Injuries

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18926299_168388303_lowres
News

Edwin Diaz and the Seven Greatest Reliever Walkout Songs of All-Time

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9590523_168388303_lowres
News

22-Year MLB Veteran, Former Cy Young, 4x All-Star Pitcher to Retire

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18514683_168388303_lowres
Minors

MLBPA Seeking to Unionize, Represent Minor League Players

By Jack Vita