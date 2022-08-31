WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal Spinning Throw for Out

Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs' second baseman Nick Madrigal made one of the finest infield plays you'll see all season.

With the Cubs leading 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning in Toronto, Blue Jays' third baseman Matt Chapman stepped in to face former Blue Jays' pitcher Marcus Stroman.

The Cubs' infield played a heavy shift to the left-side of the infield, with second baseman Madrigal playing on the left-side of second base, not far from where Cubs' shortstop Nico Hoerner usually lines up.

Chapman hit a ground ball to the right side, one that certainly should have found its way into right field.

Madrigal sprinted full speed ahead, scooped the groundball, turned, spun around in a 360 and fired over to first to nail Chapman in his tracks.

Entering play Tuesday night, Madrigal had two Defensive Runs Saved over 52 games at second base in 2022. He has not made an error all season, with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage over 440.1 innings.

After a slow start to the 2022 season, Madrigal is heating up down the stretch. Since returning from injury at the start of August, he's batting .303 with a .384 on base percentage over 21 games.

A Cubs' middle infield of Madrigal and Hoerner has the potential to be one of baseball's best in the near future, both offensively and defensively.

Hoerner leads all National League shortstops with 13 Defensive Runs Saved in 2022. He has 4.2 Wins Above Replacement and a 2.0 dWAR. He's batting .291 with eight home runs, 45 RBI and 15 stolen bases.