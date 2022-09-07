WATCH: Grown Man Takes Baseball from Young Girls at Nationals Game

At Thursday's Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball in the direction of a group of young girls.

Meneses was about to make some young fan's night... until a grown man wearing a Juan Soto jersey and a baseball glove, leaned over and snagged the ball from the group of girls.

The video was posted by Gina Hilliard, requesting the Nationals send a signed baseball to her daughter.

Hilliard's daughter appears to be the girl shown in the video wearing a baseball glove. Meneses appears to be throwing the ball to her as his gift to the young fan after warming up.

The girl appears to be a part of a youth travel team, as she is seen wearing a blue shirt, beside several other girls with blue shirts and black numbers on their back.

The video posted by Hilliard has since gone viral over the past few days, totaling over two million views at the time of publication.

The Nationals' official Twitter account responded Tuesday, in hopes of making the event up to Hilliard and her young fan.

The Nationals' Twitter account requested that Hilliard send them a direct message, in hopes of getting in touch and rectifying the situation.

The Nationals would go on to win Thursday's game 7-5, off a three-run, walk-off home run from Meneses, his seventh home run.

Since being called up to the Nationals' big league roster August 2 — after the Nationals traded Juan Soto — the 30-year-old rookie has been on a tear, slashing .339/.371/.939 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.