Skip to main content
WATCH: Grown Man Takes Baseball from Young Girls at Nationals Game

WATCH: Grown Man Takes Baseball from Young Girls at Nationals Game

Washington Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball to a group of young girls in the right field foul area at Thursday's Nationals game. The toss was intercepted by a grown man in a Juan Soto jersey.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Washington Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball to a group of young girls in the right field foul area at Thursday's Nationals game. The toss was intercepted by a grown man in a Juan Soto jersey.

At Thursday's Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball in the direction of a group of young girls.

Meneses was about to make some young fan's night... until a grown man wearing a Juan Soto jersey and a baseball glove, leaned over and snagged the ball from the group of girls.

The video was posted by Gina Hilliard, requesting the Nationals send a signed baseball to her daughter.

Hilliard's daughter appears to be the girl shown in the video wearing a baseball glove. Meneses appears to be throwing the ball to her as his gift to the young fan after warming up.

The girl appears to be a part of a youth travel team, as she is seen wearing a blue shirt, beside several other girls with blue shirts and black numbers on their back.

The video posted by Hilliard has since gone viral over the past few days, totaling over two million views at the time of publication.

The Nationals' official Twitter account responded Tuesday, in hopes of making the event up to Hilliard and her young fan.

The Nationals' Twitter account requested that Hilliard send them a direct message, in hopes of getting in touch and rectifying the situation.

The Nationals would go on to win Thursday's game 7-5, off a three-run, walk-off home run from Meneses, his seventh home run.

Since being called up to the Nationals' big league roster August 2 — after the Nationals traded Juan Soto — the 30-year-old rookie has been on a tear, slashing .339/.371/.939 with seven home runs and 16 RBI.

USATSI_18954267_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Grown Man Takes Baseball from Young Girls at Nationals Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18735373_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Triston Casas Hits First Career Home Run, Red Sox Ignore Him

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18490357
News

Boston Red Sox, Kiké Hernández Agree to One-Year Extension

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18988570_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves Play Timmy Trumpet's 'Narco' After Mets' Loss to Nationals

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18988913_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Can Contend in National League in 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18985543_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres' Sean Manaea Has a 7.01 ERA Over His Last 14 Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18984639_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Sensational Bare-Handed, Circus Play

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18987286_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried Loses No-Hit Bid Sunday to... Rain Delay

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18987857_168388303_lowres
News

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 41.1

By Jack Vita