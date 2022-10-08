WATCH: J.P. Crawford Ties Game for Mariners in 8th After Trailing 8-1

After trailing 8-1 midway through game two of the American League Wild Card Series Saturday, the Seattle Mariners fought back, and a J.P. Crawford double scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning, tying the game 9-9.

With the Mariners trailing 9-6 with two outs in the top of eighth, Crawford hit a fly ball into shallow centerfield on the first pitch of his at bat, that nobody would catch.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and centerfielder George Springer collided and both were slow to get up, as Crawford would advance to second base, emptying the bases and scoring all three runners.

After getting checked out by the Blue Jays' medical team, Bichette would stay in the game, but Springer would need to be carted off the field. Jackie Bradley Jr. came in to replace Springer.

After the fifth inning, the Mariners trailed 8-1, but the club did not lose heart.

In the top of the sixth inning, Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman ran into trouble, loading the bases on three straight hits. After sitting down Mitch Haniger and Adam Frazier, Gausman was pulled from the game, as Blue Jays manager John Schneider signaled to his bullpen, bringing in relief pitcher Tim Mayza.

Mayza would throw a wild pitch that would score a run, making it an 8-2 game. Then, he would serve up a home run ball to Carlos Santana, narrowing the Mariners' deficit to 8-5.

After a clean seventh inning from Mayza and Yimi Garcia, the Blue Jays would tack on another run thanks to a Danny Jansen single, increasing their lead to 9-5.

The Mariners jumped all over reliever Anthony Bass, piling up three straight hits and forcing the hand of Schneider once again, who called for his All-Star closer Jordan Romano.

Adam Frazier drove home a run, keeping the bases loaded for Crawford, who would deliver in the clutch and tie the game, 9-9.

If the Mariners are able to complete the comeback and finish off the Blue Jays Saturday, they will advance to their first American League Division Series since 2001.

The Blue Jays need a win in order to force a win-or-go-home game three Sunday.