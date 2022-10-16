Skip to main content
WATCH: Jeremy Pena 18th Inning Home Run Sends Astros to 6th Straight ALCS

WATCH: Jeremy Pena 18th Inning Home Run Sends Astros to 6th Straight ALCS

After 17 scoreless innings, Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena broke the tie, hitting a game-winning and series-clinching solo home run to put the Astros back in the American League Championship Series for the sixth straight year. The Astros completed the sweep of their American League West division rival, the Seattle Mariners, and the Mariners are eliminated from playoff contention.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After 17 scoreless innings, Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena broke the tie, hitting a game-winning and series-clinching solo home run to put the Astros back in the American League Championship Series for the sixth straight year. The Astros completed the sweep of their American League West division rival, the Seattle Mariners, and the Mariners are eliminated from playoff contention.

It only took 18 innings and nearly six and a half hours, but the Houston Astros took care of business Saturday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, sweeping the Seattle Mariners and clinching their sixth straight American League Championship Series appearance.

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the 18th inning, hammering a solo home run over the centerfield wall off Mariners reliever Penn Murfee.

Game three started at 1:07 p.m. PT and ended just after 7:30 p.m. PT.

Neither team scored a run for the first 17 innings, as Seattle left ten men on base and the Astros stranded 14 baserunners.

Both starters were dominant. Lance McCullers Jr. tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks, striking out seven. Rookie George Kirby threw seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out five.

As the game dragged on, both managers were forced to go deep into their bullpens, as Mariners manager Scott Servais used nine different relief pitchers and Astros manager Dusty Baker used seven.

The Astros will play in the ALCS for the sixth straight year, a streak that began in 2017, when they last won the World Series. Of course, their 2017 title will always be scrutinized due to the team's sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros will play the winner of the other American League Division Series, between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Entering play Saturday, the series was tied 1-1, with game four scheduled for Sunday.

The Mariners put up a great fight, leading both game one and game two, and taking the Astros to 18 innings Saturday, but their efforts were not enough to knock off the American League West champions and winners of 106 games, the Houston Astros.

The Mariners ended their 21-year postseason drought this season and also won their first playoff series since 2001. Though the record books will show that the Astros swept their division foe, the Mariners were right there in every game, and very easily could have won the series.

This may have just been round one of what could be an epic battle for AL West supremacy for the foreseeable future.

USATSI_19242863_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jeremy Pena 18th Inning Home Run Sends Astros to 6th Straight ALCS

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19242168_168388303_lowres
News

Game 4 of Dodgers-Padres NLDS Series Delayed, to Start at 10:07 ET

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19241910_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge's Home Run Ties Yankees with Guardians 2-2 in Game 3

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19234843_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19222059_168388303_lowres
News

Dansby Swanson May Have Played Final Game with Atlanta Braves Saturday

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231205_168388303_lowres
News

Despite Winning 5th Straight NL East Title, Braves Fail to Repeat as Champs

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19240014_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Phillies Finish Braves 8-3, Advance to First NLCS Since 2010

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231154_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231256_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Realmuto is First Catcher to Hit Inside-the-Park Home Run in Playoffs

By Jack Vita