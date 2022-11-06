WATCH: Kyle Schwarber Homers, Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead in World Series Game 6

Skip to main content
Kyle Schwarber broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning, hitting a solo home run off Framber Valdez to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 1-0 lead over the Houston Astros in game six of the World Series Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
With game six of the World Series tied 0-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Philadelphia Phillies left fielder and lead off man Kyle Schwarber ripped a solo home run off Framber Valdez to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead over the Houston Astros Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The blast was Schwarber's sixth home run of the playoffs. He now ties teammates Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins for the Major League lead this postseason.

Schwarber also led the National League in home runs in the regular season, with 46 homers, to go with 94 RBI, in his first season with the Phillies. Schwarber has now hit a total of 52 home runs in 2022, between the regular season and the postseason.

The Phillies signed Schwarber as a free agent to a four-year, $79 million contract in March.

Schwarber is playing in his second World Series of his career. He was a key member of the Chicago Cubs' team that defeated the Cleveland Indians in seven games in the 2016 World Series.

With the Phillies trailing the series 3-2, Schwarber's club needs a win Saturday night in order to force a game seven.

The Phillies are attempting to win their first World Series since 2008. Prior to 2022, the last time the Phillies appeared in a World Series was 2009, when they lost to the New York Yankees in six games.

