WATCH: Oscar Gonzalez's Heroics Give Guardians 4-2 Win, Ties ALDS 1-1

Six days removed from hitting a walk-off home run to clinch an American League Wild Card Series victory, rookie Oscar Gonzalez was once again a playoff hero for the Cleveland Guardians Friday.

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees needed extra time to decide Friday's game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

After using four different relief pitchers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the ball to starting pitcher Jameson Taillon to open the tenth inning. It was Taillon's first relief appearance of his seven-year Major League career.

The inning's lead-off hitter, Jose Ramirez dropped in a bloop-double to left field, that he would advance to third base on a throwing error from Josh Donaldson.

Gonzalez stepped to the plate 1-for-4 on the day, with a runner on third and nobody out.

On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez blooped the Guardians' second straight hit into the shallow outfield, scoring Ramirez, and giving Cleveland a 3-2 lead.

The Guardians' next hitter, Josh Naylor, rocketed a line drive over centerfielder Harrison Bader's head, scoring Gonzalez from first base, putting the Guardians ahead 4-2.

Boone had seen enough, as Taillon faced just three batters, allowing three hits and two runs. Reliever Clarke Schmidt would get the Yankees out of trouble, but the damage had been done.

Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase would slam the door shut in the inning's bottom half, picking up a 4-2 win for his club.

Guardians manager called upon Clase with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. Clase pitched the Guardians out of the jam, and worked efficiently, allowing his manager to keep him in to finish the game, throwing a total of 33 pitches to record seven outs.

The Yankees took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees would not score another run in the game's remaining nine innings.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber settled down and found a comfortable groove, striking out seven and not allowing another run over 5.2 innings pitched, despite giving up five hits and three walks.

Andres Gimenez singled home Josh Naylor in the fourth inning, trimming the Guardians' deficit in half, making it a 2-1 ballgame.

Amed Rosario tied the game with a solo shot off Yankees starter Nestor Cortes in the top of the fifth.

The Guardians bullpen did a remarkable job after Bieber exited the game in sixth innings, not allowing a single run over the game's final 13 outs, seven of which were recorded by Clase.

The Guardians now tie the ALDS 1-1, with the series shifting to Cleveland Saturday. Game three and game four will be played at Progressive Field Saturday and Sunday. The Guardians have a chance to finish the Yankees off in front of their home crowd. If they are unable to and the series goes to five games, game five will be played at Yankee Stadium in New York on Monday.