WATCH: Phillies Fan Catches Bat; Presented Bryce Harper Bat by Mickey Morandini

In the top of the third inning of Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz lost grip of his bat as he struck out swinging.

Thankfully the bat clipped the top of the stadium netting and nobody was hurt. The bat was caught by a fan by the name of Kathie Koller, who was celebrating her birthday, and coincidentally, sitting one row in front of a member of the 1993 Phillies' World Series team.

Former Phillies' second baseman Mickey Morandini has been working for the Phillies for a number of years. After managing in the minor leagues and serving as the Phillies' big league first base coach for two years, he has been a fan ambassador for the club since 2018.

An inning after the bat was caught by Koller, a Pirates official appeared, asking for the bat back, as it was still in perfect condition, and Cruz could still use it. Fans encouraged Koller to keep the bat for herself, or at least work out a trade, but she gave the bat back to the team.

Koller — although she may not have known it at the time — was not obligated to return the bat. If a bat exits the field of play — just like a baseball — it is the fan's to keep.

Later in the game, the Pirates did in fact make it up to Koller. According to MLB.com's Paul Casella, the club gave her one of Cruz's practice bats, although it certainly wouldn't carry the same amount of meaning to her as one that she caught with her bare hands would.

Luckily, Morandini was sitting directly behind Koller, and saw this entire ordeal play out before his eyes. After briefly leaving his seat, Morandini returned with a gift bag, featuring another bat for Koller. This one was signed by Bryce Harper.

"It's pretty awesome," Morandini said. "It's been a lot of fun down here the last few innings."

Morandini visited the Jack Vita Show last fall to reflect on his playing career, look back on '90s baseball, and discuss recent baseball news, stories and trends.