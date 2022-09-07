Skip to main content
WATCH: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River

WATCH: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz crushed a two-run home run into the Allegheny River on a one-handed swing in the bottom of the eighth inning off New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter Tuesday night. It was the 67th time that a home run found its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz crushed a two-run home run into the Allegheny River on a one-handed swing in the bottom of the eighth inning off New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter Tuesday night. It was the 67th time that a home run found its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001.

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz continues to be must-watch television.

Tuesday night, the 6-foot-7 shortstop crushed a two-run home run into the Allegheny River on a one-handed swing, off New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter.

Cruz's long ball was the 67th home run to find its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001.

Oneil Cruz — named after five-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill — has dazzled in his rookie season.

Over 62 games in his rookie campaign, Cruz has now hit 13 home runs and 39 RBI, stolen six bases, and is hitting .213 with a .706 OPS.

Cruz's stat-line may suggest otherwise, but the 22-year-old is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. He would be on pace to hit 33 home runs and 103 RBI over a full 162-game season.

Cruz went 3-for-5 Tuesday night. All three of his hits had an exit velocity of over 110-mph. Cruz has a tendency to hit balls very hard.

Cruz's eighth-inning home run gave the Pirates an 8-2 lead over the Mets, and the Buccos would hang on to win and raise the jolly roger.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 50-84 in 2022 and remain in last place of the National League Central.

After Monday's game was rained out, the Pirates will play a doubleheader against the Mets on Wednesday, then host the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.

With the loss, the Mets fall to 85-51 on the season, and open the door for the Atlanta Braves to have a chance to tie their National League East division-lead, with a win over the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night.

USATSI_18996444_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18949383_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Marlins Outfielder Brian Anderson Makes Spectacular Throw Home

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18954267_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Grown Man Takes Baseball from Young Girls at Nationals Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18735373_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Triston Casas Hits First Career Home Run, Red Sox Ignore Him

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18490357
News

Boston Red Sox, Kiké Hernández Agree to One-Year Extension

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18988570_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Braves Play Timmy Trumpet's 'Narco' After Mets' Loss to Nationals

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18988913_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Can Contend in National League in 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18985543_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres' Sean Manaea Has a 7.01 ERA Over His Last 14 Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18984639_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Sensational Bare-Handed, Circus Play

By Jack Vita