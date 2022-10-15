WATCH: Realmuto is First Catcher to Hit Inside-the-Park Home Run in Playoffs

Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto made playoff history in Saturday's game four of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

With his team leading 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning, Realmuto became the first catcher in Major League Baseball postseason history to hit an inside-the-park home run.

One inning earlier, Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton took a comebacker line drive off his pitching arm. Morton remained in the game to finish the inning, giving up a three-run home run to centerfielder Brandon Marsh, but while he was warming up to pitch the third inning, Brian Snitker pulled Morton from the game.

On the FS1 broadcast, Snitker told reporter Ken Rosenthal that he had seen enough from Morton during his warmups that made him concerned. Snitker went to the bullpen, calling on veteran right-hander Collin McHugh.

The first batter McHugh faced was Realmuto.

On a 1-1 count, Realmuto hit a high fly ball to deep centerfield. Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II ran a long way to cover a lot of ground and came close to making an outstanding catch. Harris, however, was unable to make the catch, as the ball hit off the wall and bounced to the right of Harris. Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. barely moved, as the ball fell into no man's land.

Realmuto raced around the bases, scoring the Phillies' fourth run, putting Philadelphia up 4-1 in what could be a closeout game four of the NLDS.

Realmuto is the first catcher to ever hit an inside-the-park home run in a postseason game. He is also the 18th player ever to hit an inside-the-park home run in a playoff game.

If the Phillies are able to hang on for the victory Saturday, they will advance to their first National League Championship Series since 2010.