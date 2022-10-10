WATCH: San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham Makes Incredible Run-Saving Catch

Skip to main content
San Diego Padres centerfielder Trent Grisham made a remarkable catch in the bottom of the fifth inning of game three of the National League Wild Card Series Sunday night at Citi Field in New York, preventing the New York Mets from starting a rally and preserving a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning of game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field in New York Sunday night, San Diego Padres centerfielder Trent Grisham made a fantastic, clutch catch to save a run.

The New York Mets were trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning of an elimination game Sunday. Desperate to get on the scoreboard, Pete Alonso led off the inning with a base hit to right field. Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove struck out Jeff McNeil to record the first out of the inning.

Mets leftfielder Mark Canha hit a long fly ball to the alley in right-center. Padres centerfielder Trent Grisham made a remarkable play, sprinting into the gap and making the catch on the warning track, before bumping into the centerfield padded wall.

Had Grisham not made the catch, Pete Alonso may have scored from first, or at least, advanced to third base. Canha probably would have gotten to second base. The Mets would have either scored a run, or had men on second and third with only one out.

Instead however, Grisham made a clutch catch to give his pitcher some much-needed help in a win-or-go-home game three, recording out number two of the fifth inning, and preventing the Mets from starting a rally.

Musgrove would strike out designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, ending the inning.

If the Padres are able to hang on to their 4-0 lead, they will advance to the National League Division Series to play their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NLDS begins Tuesday.

