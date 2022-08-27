Skip to main content
WATCH: Steven Kwan Makes Unbelievable Catch Crashing Into Stands in Seattle

Cleveland Guardians' outfielder Steven Kwan made one of the best catches of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Friday night, crashing into the stands in Seattle. Kwan was slow to get up, but remained in the game against the Mariners.
Cleveland Guardians' outfielder Steven Kwan made one of the best catches of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Friday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

With runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh hit a high fly ball into the left field foul stands. Guardians' left fielder Steven Kwan stayed with it all the way, tumbled into the left field foul stands, and somehow came up with the catch.

There were no fans in the first row of seats, that could catch or cushion Kwan's dive. He crashed straight into the seats.

He was shaken up for a moment after the play, and appeared to be injured. But after walking it off, he chose to stay in the game.

Kwan has been phenomenal defensively in his rookie season. Entering Friday's game, he had a total of 10 Defensive Runs Saved for the Guardians.

Kwan has made a great case for himself to be the American League Rookie of the Year, contributing at the plate too. Kwan is batting .298 with a .371 On Base Percentage, along with 12 stolen bases as the Guardians' regular lead-off hitter.

Defense has been a hallmark for the Guardians this season. Their 53 total Defensive Runs Saved is fourth-best in baseball, trailing only the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, all of whom would receive a bye from the brand new Wild Card Series leg of the playoffs, if the season ended today.

If the season ended today, the Guardians and Mariners would meet in the Wild Card Series, with the Guardians as the American League's 3-seed and the Mariners as the American League's 6-seed.

