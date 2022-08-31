WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' for Mets Fans

Musician Timmy Trumpet has become a cult hero in New York City.

New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz's usage of Timmy Trumpet's song 'Narco' has made for one the best fan experiences in sports.

When Diaz prepares to enter a game, the lights turn off at Citi Field and a loud drum starts slowly beating. A camera worker follows Diaz as he approaches the bullpen door. As the music picks up, Diaz runs out, and a loud trumpet sounds. Fans rejoice as their hero emerges, Mr. and Mrs. Met pretend to play along, and fans in the stands with fake trumpets do the same. Others in the crowd will play along with their 'air trumpets', stand to their feet, clap, and rhythmically dance to the catchy tune.

Timmy Trumpet was in attendance for Tuesday night's Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had the Mets' closer entered the game, Trumpet would have played the song live for the fans to rock out to.

Unfortunately, Mets' manager Buck Showalter opted not to go to his star reliever, but the Mets' faithful were able to enjoy a performance from Trumpet nonetheless.

During the seventh inning stretch, Trumpet, standing on the field beside Mr. and Mrs. Met, broke out his trumpet and played along with the Mets' organist to 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame.' Fans sang along and afterwards, thanked him with a thunderous applause.

Earlier, Trumpet threw out the first pitch before the game.

According to Newsday columnist David Lennon, Trumpet will return to Citi Field for the Mets' game Wednesday, in hopes of a Diaz appearance and live performance of 'Narco' then.

The Mets lost Tuesday's game to the Dodgers and with the loss, fall to 82-48 on the season. They maintain a three-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.