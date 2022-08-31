Skip to main content
WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' for Mets Fans

WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' for Mets Fans

Musician Timmy Trumpet attended Tuesday night's New York Mets game, and though he didn't get to play Edwin Diaz's walkout song 'Narco' live, he did lead the Mets' crowd in a very special edition of the seventh inning stretch at Citi Field.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Musician Timmy Trumpet attended Tuesday night's New York Mets game, and though he didn't get to play Edwin Diaz's walkout song 'Narco' live, he did lead the Mets' crowd in a very special edition of the seventh inning stretch at Citi Field.

Musician Timmy Trumpet has become a cult hero in New York City.

New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz's usage of Timmy Trumpet's song 'Narco' has made for one the best fan experiences in sports.

When Diaz prepares to enter a game, the lights turn off at Citi Field and a loud drum starts slowly beating. A camera worker follows Diaz as he approaches the bullpen door. As the music picks up, Diaz runs out, and a loud trumpet sounds. Fans rejoice as their hero emerges, Mr. and Mrs. Met pretend to play along, and fans in the stands with fake trumpets do the same. Others in the crowd will play along with their 'air trumpets', stand to their feet, clap, and rhythmically dance to the catchy tune.

Timmy Trumpet was in attendance for Tuesday night's Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and had the Mets' closer entered the game, Trumpet would have played the song live for the fans to rock out to.

Unfortunately, Mets' manager Buck Showalter opted not to go to his star reliever, but the Mets' faithful were able to enjoy a performance from Trumpet nonetheless.

During the seventh inning stretch, Trumpet, standing on the field beside Mr. and Mrs. Met, broke out his trumpet and played along with the Mets' organist to 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame.' Fans sang along and afterwards, thanked him with a thunderous applause.

Earlier, Trumpet threw out the first pitch before the game.

According to Newsday columnist David Lennon, Trumpet will return to Citi Field for the Mets' game Wednesday, in hopes of a Diaz appearance and live performance of 'Narco' then.

The Mets lost Tuesday's game to the Dodgers and with the loss, fall to 82-48 on the season. They maintain a three-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

USATSI_18954158_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' for Mets Fans

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18954235_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs' Bullpen Blows Third Straight Game Spoiling Stroman's Return to Toronto

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18904666_168388303_lowres
News

Arizona Diamondbacks Pick Up 2023 Option on Manager Torey Lovullo

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18932634_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Makes Phenomenal Spinning Throw for Out

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18930434_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Misses Game To Undergo Medical Testing

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18943534_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander Lands On IL with Right Calf Injury

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18949436_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs' Rookie Javier Assad Has Not Given Up a Run in Two Career Starts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18931733_168388303_lowres (1)
News

WATCH: Albert Pujols Crushes Career Home Run Number 694 in Cincinnati

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18682360_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Aroldis Chapman's Tattoo Ink and the Top 10 Strangest Baseball Injuries

By Jack Vita